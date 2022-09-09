Over 2 tonnes of ration rice seized near Dindigul; two held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 09, 2022 17:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths attached to the Dindigul unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department arrested two persons and seized 2.1 tonnes of illegally stored ration rice from them at Ayyampalayam junction on Sempatti-Batlagundu road near Dindigul on Thursday night.

The police identified the accused as M. Prabhu, 27, and M. Kathiresan, 40, both of Madurai.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police intercepted the lorry driven by Kathiresan at Ayyampalayam junction and seized the ration rice packed in 42 bags each containing 50 kg. The police also seized the lorry used by them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They were remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app