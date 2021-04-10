Over 18,000 test positive in Kanniyakumari district

Kanniyakumari

10 April 2021 20:39 IST

Of the 5,11,664 persons who were tested for COVID-19 since March 2020, 18,076 persons tested positive in the district, Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation Jothi Nirmala Samy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the district and the measures to be taken to check the spreading of the viral infection, Mrs. Jothi Nirmala said 5,11,425 persons had been tested from March 2020 to March 2021and 17,837 of them had tested positive. In April this year, 239 of the 13,149 persons tested had been diagnosed with COVID-19. While 75 persons were undergoing treatment for this viral infection in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam, the Government Hospital at Thuckalay has 60 COVID-19 positive patients.

With the viral infection spreading fast, surveillance at inter-State borders had been intensified even as obtaining e-pass for inter-State travellers and the foreign-returnees had been made mandatory, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Jothi Nirmala visited the vaccination at Government Medical College Hospital and a few more COVID-19 treatment facilities in the district.

District Collector M. Aravind, Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan and senior officials participated in the meeting.

In Tenkasi, ₹30.03 lakh has been collected as fine from the COVID-19 protocol violators.

According to Collector G. S. Sameeran, public health, revenue, police and local body departments were instructed to fine the violators of COVID-19 protocol in November last and the drive was going on against the offenders of Alangulam, Kadayanallur, Shencottai, Sankarankovil, Kuruvikulam, Keezhapaavoor, Melaneelithanallur, Tenkasi, Vasudevanallur and Kadayam areas.

Accordingly, the violators were booked for not wearing mask, not maintaining physical distancing, spitting in public places etc. and a fine of ₹30.03 lakh had been collected from them till Friday (April 9).