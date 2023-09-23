Our country indebted to T.N., India: Sri Lankan Minister

September 23, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The timely help from the Indian government and the Tamil Nadu government to Sri Lanka during the economic crisis would never be forgotten by the people of the island nation. The country would be indebted to India and its people forever, Sathasivam Viyalanderan, State Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, Sri Lanka, said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Agro Food Chamber of Commerce - Vibrant Tamil Nadu exhibition, being held with a theme on millets this year, he said when Sri Lanka experienced continuous jolt since the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis, normal life was hit. Even for those who had money, essential commodities were not available. At this juncture, the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s timely help would never be forgotten, he said.

When many nations gave credits, India sent tons of essential goods for free to our people. Also, the help extended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the people of Tamil Nadu was overwhelming, he added.

Hailing the infrastructure and the objective of conducting the expo by the Agro Food Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Sathasivam welcomed the entrepreneurs of the State to invest in Sri Lanka. “We have recently established a Textile Zone in Sri Lanka. Likewise, we can provide space for other sectors.” He also admitted that many nations had neglected or reduced their focus on agriculture and this was not a good sign. “Sri Lanka has learnt this lesson and we will not commit this mistake in the future,” he said.

The Minister further said that more than any other State in India, the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka was special in many ways and appealed to entrepreneurs in the State to invest in Sri Lanka. There is a plenty of scope for tourism, health, trade and art and culture, among others, he added. Besides flights from different parts of Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka, a ferry service that is to be launched between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai will bring the people and trade closer.

Every country should enhance their domestic production, he said, adding that by increasing it, there would be exports that would fetch foreign earnings for a nation. Apart from domestic consumption, exports helped in having foreign reserves, which he said was mandatory.

Agro Food Chamber Founder S. Rethinavelu welcomed the gathering. Expo Chairman Thirupathi Rajan presided over the session. Many stalls displayed varieties of millets and soyas, among other produces, at the expo.

Participants from Malaysia, Bangaldesh, Singapore, Sri Lanka and other parts of Tamil Nadu are attending the event, the organisers said.

