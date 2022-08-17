OPS’ supporters hail HC verdict, distribute sweets in Ramanathapuram, Theni

Supporters of O. Panneerselvam distribute sweets to the public in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of O. Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK by the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction, burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public at different places in Ramanathapuram and Theni districts after the Madras High Court verdict went in favour of the former on Wednesday.

At the general council meeting held last month, the AIADMK, led by Mr. Palaniswami, removed Mr. Panneerselvam and many others from the party. Mr. Panneerselvam moved the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings of the council meeting and the resolutions passed there.

The High Court on Wednesday delivered the verdict, holding the meeting, which elected Mr. Palaniswami as interim general secretary of the party, not valid and ordering a fresh general council meeting to be called by both the leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the news spread, the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public at Aranmanai and Bharati Nagar in Ramanathapuram and in several other places in the district, including Kamudi, Mudukulathur and Kadaladi.

Similarly, the leader’s supporters distributed sweets at various places in Theni, Periyakulam and Andipatti.