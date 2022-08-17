OPS’ supporters hail HC verdict, distribute sweets in Ramanathapuram, Theni

They also burst crackers at several places in the two districts

L Srikrishna THENI/RAMANATHAPURAM
August 17, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of O. Panneerselvam distribute sweets to the public in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of O. Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK by the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction, burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public at different places in Ramanathapuram and Theni districts after the Madras High Court verdict went in favour of the former on Wednesday.

At the general council meeting held last month, the AIADMK, led by Mr. Palaniswami, removed Mr. Panneerselvam and many others from the party. Mr. Panneerselvam moved the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings of the council meeting and the resolutions passed there.

The High Court on Wednesday delivered the verdict, holding the meeting, which elected Mr. Palaniswami as interim general secretary of the party, not valid and ordering a fresh general council meeting to be called by both the leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the news spread, the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public at Aranmanai and Bharati Nagar in Ramanathapuram and in several other places in the district, including Kamudi, Mudukulathur and Kadaladi.

Similarly, the leader’s supporters distributed sweets at various places in Theni, Periyakulam and Andipatti.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app