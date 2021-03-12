Only one nomination received in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

12 March 2021 20:36 IST

On the first day of filing nomination, only one candidate filed his papers for Tiruchuli Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district.

P. Vellaichamy filed his papers on behalf of Ahimsa Socialist Party. None of the other six Assembly constituencies received any nomination, according to the District Returning Officer, R. Kannan.

Meanwhile, the district administration has planned to reach voters through 50,000 school students to ensure 100% voter turn out.

Participating in a SVEEP activity held at Kshatriya Girls’ Higher Secondary School here on Friday, Mr. Kannan said that a pledge in printed format would be sent to the parents through the students. The students should read out the pledge to their parents and make them cast their votes on April 6, the polling day.

“The students should motivate not only their parents but also their relatives and neighbours,” Mr. Kannan said.

Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), V. Jayakumar, Chief Educational Officer, Balathandayuthapani, District Educational Officers were present.