One VHN for every 100 houses to check health a day: Collector

09 June 2021 19:40 IST

‘Samples will be taken and medical intervention follow’

TIRUNELVELI

Following the door-to-door check to identify the COVID-19 patients at the early stage that has given excellent results in bringing down the number of fresh cases in the district, the district administration has deployed a Village Health Nurse for every 100 houses to visit the residents every day and check their health parameters in a bid to further fine-tune the early detection.

According to Collector V. Vishnu, the recently introduced screening of residents at their doorsteps by the health workers for COVID-19 ensured the early detection of the persons who had contracted the viral infection and remain asymptomatic.

Since the visiting health workers lifted samples from the COVID-19 suspects, who were still unaware of their infection, they were sent to the triaging centre for further investigations and appropriate treatment, which drastically curtailed the number of fresh cases and the early intervention averted deaths.

Based on the experience shared by the health workers, the district administration has taken this operation to the next level by deploying Village Health Nurses across the district.

“In this method, a Village Health Nurse has been posted for every 100 houses in all the places and the VHN should visit the dwellers of all the 100 houses assigned to them everyday to check their health parameters like body temperature, oxygen saturation level etc. If the residents had developed COVID-19 symptoms, samples would be lifted for analysis and subsequent appropriate medical intervention follow. Since this exercise would be carried out everyday until the pandemic subsides, the early medical intervention would soon weed-out influx of huge number of fresh cases and consequent deaths,” says Mr. Vishnu while appealing to the residents to cooperate with the visiting VHNs.

Mr. Vishnu has also deployed personnel across the district to monitor the movement of the people in home quarantine in violation of the COVID-19 protocol. In this task, all Village Administrative Officers and the health workers have been involved. They have been instructed to keep tab on the patients and the recovered persons in home quarantine for the mandatory period of 14 days.

Any information regarding violation of COVID-19 norms by the persons in home quarantine should be passed on to the COVID Control Room in the Collectorate, where the nature of violation would be recorded. Immediately, the personnel manning the control room would contact the violator over the phone to warn him or her of the consequences he or she would face for this violation.

“Repeated violation by the people in home quarantine would land them in legal trouble,” the Collector warned.