May 01, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Forest Department on Wednesday arrested P. Udayakumar, 32, of Peravoor on charges of hunting two deer.

Two other accused are absconding. Udayakumar and two of his accomplices hunted deer near Pullangudi kanmai. He was arrested by forest officials in MGR Nagar. Head, skin and legs of the two deer and two country-made guns were recovered from Udayakumar by the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.