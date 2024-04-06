Officials discuss preparatory works for Chithirai festival

April 06, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of the Chithirai festival, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha chaired a preparatory meeting to discuss the works to be undertaken by various departments, at the Collectorate on Saturday.

She highlighted Madras High Court’s direction prohibiting use of pressure pumps to spray water on devotees. She asked Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials to allow only those who would spray water during the procession of Lord Kallazhagar in the traditional way.

She warned of strict action against those who would not follow the court’s directions. City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan asked Madurai Corporation officials to instruct people who would set up shops on the procession route from Alagarkoil to Madurai not to sell blowhorn toys.

“As the toys are misused by many youngsters to harass women and girls, the shopkeepers should be warned that if they sell the toys, they would be seized by the police,” he said.

He told the HR&CE Department officials to place barricades firmly at the entry points near Vaigai river, as it became a problem when the barricades could not withstand the force of the crowd last year.

To prevent any untoward incidents, Mr. Loganathan suggested that the food that would be distributed to the public and the devotees be tested by food safety officials.

However, due to practical difficulties in testing all the food items, it was suggested that the food safety officials could test at least the water quality of uncooked foods like buttermilk and ‘panagam,’ (traditional sweetened water).

Mr. Loganathan wanted the police to be informed of the locations of individuals who would distribute food packets to the devotees as they could make sure that the crowds stagnating there did not affect the procession.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials were asked to announce diversion of bus routes at every bus stop. The Corporation officials made a request to Tamil Nadu Electricity Board representatives not to penalise them for getting electricity from the Boards’ lines to light up mobile toilets and other facilities.

Maintaining cleanliness along the Chithirai, Masi and Avani Moola streets and on the banks of the Vaigai on the day of celestial wedding was also discussed.

Provision of emergency helpline numbers, installation of CCTV cameras and use of drones for monitoring crowds were stressed. The officials were instructed to repair roads and streetlights, and carry out fogging activity.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar was also present.

