Now, monitored home isolation strategy

28 June 2020 22:51 IST

Monitoring officer of Madurai district unveils new plan for patients

District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 B. Chandra Mohan on Sunday said Madurai district would soon be rolling out a monitored home isolation strategy.

Speaking to The Hindu, the monitoring officer said patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19 would have to go either to a private facility or a government fever clinic, have themselves tested and determine if they have the disease. If the result was positive, they would be categorised under mild/moderate/severe, based on their condition.

“When they have only mild symptoms and no comorbidities, they will be asked to quarantine themselves at home after being explained the concept clearly. Patients will also be given detailed pamphlets. Local health workers from the corporation and the district administration will be in touch with the patient and regularly monitor their progress,” he said.

Patients would be provided with proper prescriptions for treatment and a medical kit. They must isolate themselves and caregivers would have to ensure that the patient was provided separate living space. “Representatives from telemedicine centres will also call to check in on the patient. In case the symptoms aggravate, ambulances that are on standby will be pressed into service. The patient can immediately be moved to the COVID-19 speciality hospital at Government Rajaji Hospital or any private hospital,” he said.

The officer added that 80% of cases in Madurai district had mild symptoms. “The move will help in ensuring that treatment in hospitals can take place for those with moderate and severe conditions,” he said.

Dr. Chandra Mohan added that they were also partnering with private institutions to increase treatment capacity.

“It is important to recognise that the pandemic may not disappear soon unless a vaccine is found. To protect oneself, we must wear masks, ensure personal distancing and wash hands frequently. One cannot become lax. Anyone with signs of COVID-19 must visit a fever clinic instantly,” the monitoring officer stressed.