No shortage of masks, sanitizers at hospitals, says Ramanathapuram Collector

Clarifying that there was no shortage of face masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants at the government hospital and in Primary Health Centres, District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that in fact, every patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, was given 10 face masks at the hospital on arrival, for daily use.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rao said that two months ago, there were some reports of a shortage, but now, adequate numbers were in stock. Teams at the block levels were also monitoring this. “As and when there is a need, the Deputy Director (Health) issues them. We have triple layer face masks, gloves and sanitizers with us...” he said, and said he would verify again when told that there were a shortage at a PHC in Rameswaram two days ago.

Asked about the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, he said that the administration has devised a containment plan and attributed the rise in numbers to intensified tests being carried out in pockets like Keelakarai, Sayalkudi and Vellaiahpuram in Thondi block. “By screening people in advance, the spread has actually been contained. Otherwise, people may have suffered from cough, cold and fever and rushed to the hospitals very late,” he said.

The containment plan was a multi-pronged approach, he said. The civic body, public health and police officials were constantly monitoring, and the hyper-active handling would bring down the cases soon, the Collector hoped and appealed to the people to wear face masks and ensure physical distancing while stepping out.

To another query, he said that because of the containment plan, in some pockets in Yemeneswaram in Paramakudi, the number of cases, high last month, had come down now. This was mostly due to tests being carried out on a mass scale. The people in the pockets were also aware about COVID-19 and hence stayed indoors, which helped the officials in handling the situation swiftly. He also said that from just three streets in a locality in Keelakarai, 30 persons tested positive two days ago, which was found only after examining the spot in an intense manner.

There was no need for panic as the district administration was fully geared, he said, and responding to another query, said that close to 2,500 beds were available. Isolation centres at different locations have been identified and kept ready for use. The COVID-19 Care Centre, apart from screening, also offered counselling to the people about the procedures to be followed in the event of testing positive to the virus, Mr. Rao said.