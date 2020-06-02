No physical distancing as seats fill up

Passengers rushing to board a TNSTC bus from Tirunelveli to Nagercoil on Tuesday.

02 June 2020 20:07 IST

In stark contrast to images of near-empty buses the previous day, mofussil routes witnessed a huge surge in commuter traffic on Tuesday and the TNSTC fleet became inadequate to meet the demand.

When operation of public transport resumed on Monday, only a few passengers could be seen travelling in buses from Tirunelveli to destinations such as Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Tenkasi, Papanasam, Valliyoor and Sankarankovil.

Ditto with city buses.

The poor occupancy was attributed to uncertainty over whether the buses would be operated late in the evening for return trips. Moreover, there were no buses to Kanniyakumari district.

On Tuesday, operation of buses to Nagercoil turned the situation upside down. A large number of commuters travelled on the route and physical distancing went for a toss.

At Venthankulam new bus stand, more than 75 passengers vied with one another to get into a TNSTC bus to Nagercoil in the morning. The bus crew repeatedly warned them that they would operate the vehicle only with 30 persons in order to ensure physical distancing. However, none of the travellers were in a mood to disembark.

The conductor informed higher officials in Nagercoil of the situation and the bus left the terminus after a 40-minute delay — with 70 passengers.

Buses to and from Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur also witnessed heavy rush. Around 8.30 a.m., when a TNSTC bus from Tiruchendur entered Venthankulam bus stand, more than 60 passengers boarded it.

“Since the number of buses operated now does not match the demand, all buses are witnessing big crowds. Officials should take appropriate action to operate adequate number of buses,” a TNSTC officer here felt.