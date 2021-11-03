No devotees to be allowed inside temple for Soorasamharam

Thoothukudi

03 November 2021 18:16 IST

Local holiday in Thoothukudi on November 9

Thoothukudi district administration has declared a local holiday for the entire district on November 9 on the occasion of Soorasamharam event as part of Kandha Sashti festival at Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tiruchendur.

In a statement, Collector K. Senthilraj said that the holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act, will not apply for those in essential services.

However, devotees would not be allowed to witness the event. With the ban on entry of devotees in temples on Tuesday, devotees can watch the live proceedings of the event through local television channels.

Instead of November 9, the offices in the district would work on November 27, the statement said.

Palani

Meanwhile, Dindigul Collector S. Visakan said that devotees would be allowed to offer prayers at the Thandayuthapani temple at Palani during Kandha Sashti festival. However, they would not be allowed in the procession.

Devotees will not be allowed for the ‘kaappu kattu’ event on Thursday. No mandagapadi will be allowed from November 5 to 10.

On Soorasamharam day, devotees would be allowed to reach the hilltop temple till 11 a.m. However, devotees would not be allowed to witness Soorasamharam event to be held in Giri Street.

On November 10, devotees would be allowed to the hilltop temple only after 12.30 p.m. after the celestial wedding of Vallidevasena with Lord Shanmugar.

The Collector has asked the devotees to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Madurai

Similarly, devotees would not be allowed for the Soorasamharam and Tirukalyanam festival to be held at Murugan Temple, at Solaimalai Mandapam in Alagar Hills.

In a statement, the temple’s Executive Officer T. Anitha, said that devotees would be allowed after both the events get over on November 9 and 10.