No bed shortage in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

04 May 2021 21:29 IST

615 beds vacant in government hospitals, and 20% in private hospitals

Availability of beds in hospitals - with and without oxygen supply - and that of Covid Care Centres in Virudhunagar district was under manageable condition, said Joint Director of Health R. Manoharan.

He said that the district had 1,021 beds in both government and private hospitals and 615 beds were vacant as on Monday. This included the beds in Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar, government hospitals in Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, Sattur and Aruppukottai and ESI Hospital in Sivakasi.

Eight private hospitals that were allowed to provide COVID treatment had over 20% beds vacant.

“As of now, the situation is quite manageable. While 400 beds have oxygen supply, only 100 patients required those beds,” he said.

The officials were also trying to increase the number of COVID beds in Rajapalayam GH from the existing 60 to 110. Similarly, the COVID beds in Sivakasi GH would be increased by another 30, Dr. Manoharan said.

Oxygen supply to the government hospitals was smooth and faced no issues.

Meanwhile, ground work for installing medical oxygen plants in Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar GH has begun. “We expect the work to be completed in the next two weeks,” the Joint Director said.

Two Covid Care Centres - one at Aviyur and another at Sivakasi - were functional. The CCC had over 1,000 vacant beds. The officials were planning to augment beds by setting up more CCCs in the district.