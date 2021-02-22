New Theni Collector assumes office

H. Krishnan Unni

22 February 2021

THENI

H. Krishnan Unni, a 2012 batch IAS officer, assumed office as the new Collector of Theni district here on Monday.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Joint Secretary (Finance), Deputy Secretary (Finance) and Sub-Collector Gobichettipalayam.

Earlier, he had also served as Assistant Collector (Training) in Tiruchi district.

Pallavi Baldev, who was Collector Theni district, was transferred as Additional Commissioner (Land Administration) a few days ago.