New set of HC judges will preside over court proceedings

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 03, 2022 21:07 IST

A new set of High Court Judges will preside over court proceedings at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court from September 5. Justice R. Mahadevan will be the administrative judge for the next three months.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad will hear public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2018. A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh will hear habeas corpus petitions, criminal appeals and writ appeals up to 2017.

Justice N. Seshasayee will hear second appeals up to 2016. Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan will hear petitions related to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market from 2017.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan will hear petitions related to labour and service from 2018. Justice R. Tharani will hear anticipatory bail petitions, bail petitions and criminal appeals, including appeals related to crime against women and children.

Justice B. Pugalendhi will hear second appeals from 2017, civil revision petitions, transfer civil miscellaneous petitions and company appeals. Justice A. A. Nakkiran will hear civil miscellaneous appeals up to 2020 and civil miscellaneous second appeals up to 2020.

Justice G. Ilangovan will hear criminal original petitions and CBI related cases. Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup will hear criminal original petitions from 2020. Justice K. Murali Shankar will hear first appeals, civil miscellaneous appeals from 2021 and civil miscellaneous second appeals from 2021. Justice S. Srimathy will hear petitions related to labour and service up to 2017.

Justice R. Vijayakumar will hear petitions related to general miscellaneous, mines and minerals, land reforms, land acquisition and other land laws, RTI, freedom fighters pension scheme and agriculture produce market up to 2016.

Justice Mohammed Shaffiq will hear petitions related to tax, Customs and Central Excise, Prohibition and State Excise, forest, industries, HR & CE and Waqf Board issues.

