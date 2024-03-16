ADVERTISEMENT

New maternity, child health block building opened at GH Srivilliputtur

March 16, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Friday inaugurated a new building for maternity ward and child health block at a cost of ₹ 6.89 crore at the Government Hospital here.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the new two-storey building has come up with a built-up area of 27,782.32 square feet. The ground floor has got emergency room, resident medical officer room, reception, registration room, pharmacy, rooms for medical officers, nurses and toilet facility.

The first floor has got laboratory, conference room, outpatient room, post-delivery care ward. The second floor has got two operation theatres, neo-natal intensive care unit, beds, intensive care unit.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Joint Director (Medical Services), Babuji, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Alagirisamy, and Srivilliputtur municipal chairman Ravikannan were among those who were present.

