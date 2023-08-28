New Madurai-Guruvayur train to connect important towns of Tamil Nadu and Kerala

August 28, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

A new train service between Madurai and Guruvayur via Tenkasi providing direct connection between important cities and towns of southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala commenced here on Sunday.

It is merger of three trains running on Madurai-Sengottai, Sengottai-Kollam and Punalur-Guruvayur daily express. The new train would continue to serve the passengers currently using the existing three train services.

While the Madurai-Sengottai passenger train had 14 unreserved coaches, the new train has got one 3-tier AC coach and two sleeper class coach along with 9 unreserved coaches and two differently-abled coaches.

The inaugural run of Train No. 1632 Madurai-Guruvayur Express was given a grand reception by Rajapalayam Rail Users’ Association led by its president Sugandham N.S. Ramakrishnan. The Locopilot James Selvaraj, Assistant Locopilot Balsamy and guard Ashok Kumar were greeted with shawls.

“This train connects almost all the cities and towns of Tamil Nadu and Kerala as it stops in all the stations which were covered by the local trains,” said joint secretary of the association, M.S. Hari Shankar.

The train would stop at Virudhunagar, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankoil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, and also important towns like Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Guruvayur, he said.

“Good number of Kerala railway stations would be covered by this train which will help businessmen from both States immensely,” he added. Besides, tourists and pilgrims, especially to Guruvayur, from southern districts of Tamil Nadu will benefit a lot.

Train No. 16327 Madurai – Guruvayur Express will leave Madurai at 11.20 a.m. from August 27 and and reach Guruvayur at 2.10 a.m. the next day. In return direction Train No. 16328 Guruvayur – Madurai Express will leave Guruvayur at 5.50 a.m. from August 28 and reach Madurai at 7.50 p.m. the same day.

