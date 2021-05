Madurai

17 May 2021 17:50 IST

A. Rathinavel, the incumbent Dean of Sivaganga Medical College, has been transferred and appointed as Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

According to the order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, J. Sangumani, the incumbent Dean of the GRH, has been transferred and posted as Dean of Sivaganga Medical College.

