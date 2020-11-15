New Collectors assume office

G.S. Sameeran

15 November 2020 22:11 IST

TIRUNELVELI

V. Vishnu assumed office as the new Collector of Tirunelveli district here on Sunday.

The 2011 batch IAS officer had served as Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. He had also served as Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi.

Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has been transferred as Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Chennai. She was posted here in May 2018 and was instrumental in enhancing waterbodies, especially the Tamirabharani.

In a brief interaction with reporters, Mr. Vishnu, the 37th Collector of the district, said that he was aware of the issues and priorities of the district. When reporters raised a volley of questions, on the Smart City, among issues, he said he would list out his priorities soon after a review with the officials concerned. Radhapuram MLA Inbadurai greeted the new Collector.

Tenkasi

G.S. Sameeran, a 2012 batch IAS officer, took over as the new Collector of Tenkasi district here on Sunday. The district, which was formed in November 2019 by bifurcating Tirunelveli district, had G.K. Sundar Thayalan as the first Collector.

The new Collector Dr Sameeran served as Fisheries Director in Chennai prior to the new posting.

Thoothukudi

K. Senthil Raj, 2012 batch IAS officer, took charge as the new Collector of Thoothukudi district here on Sunday. Prior to that, he served as Mission Director, National Health Mission.

His predecessor Sandeep Nanduri, who was here since May 2018, has been posted as Collector Thiruvannamalai district.

In a brief chat with reporters, Dr. Senthil Raj said that he would give priority to the development of the district.