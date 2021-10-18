New Collector for Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram

18 October 2021 17:56 IST

Shankar Lal Kumawat, a 2010 batch IAS officer, assumed office as Collector of Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Prior to the new posting, Mr. Kumawat had served as Joint Commissioner (JC) in Commercial Taxes Department, and JC (Education) in Chennai Corporation. He had also served as Sub-Collector in Kanniyakumari district and as Assistant Collector (Training) in Tirunelveli district. He was on deputation to Rajasthan, his home state, for five years.

Advertising

Advertising

In a brief interaction with media persons, the new Collector said he would be accessible to the public and accord top priority to implementing the welfare schemes of the State government.

Praising the people of Ramanathapuram for working hard and being simple, Mr. Kumawat said he hailed from a middle class family and was well aware of the needs of the common man and the needy people.

Later, he held discussions with senior officials from various departments, officials said.

After the DMK government came to power in May, the then Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, was shifted to Thanjavur district as Collector and S. Gopala Sundara Raj was posted as Ramanathapuam Collector. However, within a few days, the State government, through a new order, posted Mr. Gopala Sundara Raj as Tenkasi Collector, and posted J. U. Chandrakala as Collector of Ramanathapuram district. After she went on leave about a fortnight ago, District Revenue Officer A.M. Kamatchi Ganesan was holding additional charge.