Nehru reviews conditions at corporations in south

Madurai

17 May 2021 19:15 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru chaired a meeting with Commissioners of five Corporations in south Tamil Nadu here on Monday to discuss preventive measures they were taking to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioners of Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, and Dindigul attended the meeting. Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan, and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy were present.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Nehru said that based on the Chief Minister's directive, a meeting was conducted to see how the Corporations were coordinating with the district administrations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Commissioners explained the steps they had been taking and their needs. “All these Corporations have worked efficiently in COVID-19 management by complying with the rules of the government,” said Mr. Nehru. Steps would be taken to meet their requirement for additional oxygen, he said.

The Minister said that the police had collected fines of ₹1 crore from those who violated the lockdown norms. The government’s aim is not to collect fines but to create awareness among the public.

The two Ministers from Madurai were taking steps to involve private organisations to produce additional oxygen, said Mr. Nehru. All government employees were risking their lives to help in containing the spread of COVID-19, he added.