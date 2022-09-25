Need to embrace technology emphasised 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 25, 2022 00:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited D. Rajkumar handing over degree certificate to a student at the convocation of Thiagarajar School of Management in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need to embrace technology in order to achieve success in career and life, former Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited D. Rajkumar said that along with skill, knowledge and attitude, technology is important.

He was speaking at the 35th annual convocation of the Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM). He advised the students to constantly innovate themselves. Learning was a continuous process. One should be responsible and contribute to society, he said. He presented degrees and diplomas to 231 MBA and PGDM graduates of the academic year 2018-20.

Chairman of Board of Directors, TSM, B.T. Bangera, congratulated the students. He told them that the real learning starts now and that they have to update themselves regularly. Director of TSM Murali Sambasivan presented the annual report of the institute.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Correspondent of TSM Valli Ramaswami, Member of the Board of Governors Joseph Zachariah and Principal Selvalakshmi were present. Faculty member S. Goswami proposed a vote of thanks. The 36th annual convocation of the Institute will be held on September 25 for the MBA and PGDM graduates of the academic year 2019-21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app