Nadda to visit Karaikudi

Madurai bureau MADURAI
September 20, 2022 20:16 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda is expected to visit Karaikudi for two days from September 22, said State general secretary Prof. Rama. Srinivasan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that Mr. Nadda would arrive in Madurai airport on September 22 and after a brief halt at a hotel near the airport, he would straight drive down to Karaikudi. In the evening, the BJP is organising a public meeting where senior functionaries would address, he added.

On September 23, Mr. Nadda is addressing the State office-bearers from different wings in Karaikudi and will proceed to New Delhi via Madurai in the evening.

