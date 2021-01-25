MUTA cries foul over attempt to hold election for Syndicate

25 January 2021 19:23 IST

‘Graduates Constituency election should be held first’

TIRUNELVELI

The Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa Teachers’ University Association (MUTA) has objected to the MSU’s reported attempt to conduct election to the Syndicate before conducting election for ‘Graduates Constituency’.

According to M. Nagarajan, general secretary, MUTA, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University recently has sent a circular regarding the election of two Syndicate Members from the teachers in the Senate of the university. Along with this, the university wants to conduct the election of a Syndicate member in the ‘Other Category’, which is to be held on February 19, 2021.

The ‘Other Category’ includes headmasters of schools, government-nominated members to the Senate, Governor-nominated members, college secretaries and the Senate members from the ‘Graduates Constituencies’. From the Senate members of this group, a Syndicate member has to be elected.

“Without conducting the Senate Election for the ‘Graduate Constituencies’ of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, the MSU is trying to conduct the Syndicate election for this 'other category’, which is illegal. Without conducting the election for selecting two Senate members each from the ‘Graduate Constituencies’, election to the Syndicate in the 'other category' is murder of democracy,” Prof. Nagarajan said.

He charged that all these attempts were being made to ensure the induction of one Mohammed Ali into the Syndicate.

“Mr. Ali has ceased to be secretary of Muslim Arts College, Thiruvithancode (in Kanniyakumari district) after March 31, 2020 and hence he cannot be the Senate member now (after March 31, 2020). However, he is allowed to continue as the member MSU’s Senate to ensure his election to Syndicate even after a complaint filed by the MUTA. Hence, the Governor-Chancellor should order a probe and ensure that the election be held for Syndicate only after conducting the election for ‘Graduates Constituency’,” Prof. Nagarajan said.

Vice-Chancellor, MSU, K. Pitchumani told The Hindu that the ‘Graduates Constituency’ election could not be held since the matter was ‘sub judice’.

“Mr. Mohamed Ali who submitted on time to the Directorate of Collegiate Education the papers approving him of secretary of the college is still continuing as the secretary of Muslim Arts College. So far, his papers have not been rejected and hence it is deemed as approval,” said Dr. Pitchumani.