Mullaperiyar issue raises hackles of farmers

Theni

29 October 2021 20:36 IST

They showcased their protest by staging a walkout during the grievance meet

The monthly farmers’ grievance meet held here on Friday turned out to be a platform for airing their protest against the Kerala government over Mullaperiyar issue.

Due to widespread rain in the Western Ghats and in many parts of Kerala, the inflow into the reservoir had been rising steadily.

Advertising

Advertising

Even as the farmers were happy about it, the release of over 500 cusecs of water from the dam into Idukki reservoir on Friday morning in the presence of two Kerala Ministers irked the farmers.

Since 1979, after an agreement was signed between the two States, till date only the Tamil Nadu government had released water from Mullaperiyar dam. Ministers from the State would release water for irrigation in the presence of the District Collector and PWD officials and the shutters would remain open for about 100 to 120 days for the benefit of five districts in Tamil Nadu, they said.

However, the “unilateral” decision to release the water by the Kerala government showed scant respect for the T.N. government and its people. “We want Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to respond...If this grievance was not addressed immediately, then there may not be any necessity for farmers grievance meetings in future here as the lands may turn barren soon,” they claimed.

The silence maintained by the elected representatives from Theni district also came as a rude shock, the farmers said and expressed their anger during the meeting.

During the meeting, some of the farmers also threatened to go on protest from Monday onwards until the issue was resolved. “We expect the Supreme Court’s directive to be implemented. The apex court had ordered to maintain the status quo till November 11...That’s all we want,” they said.

Collector K. V. Muralidharan, who presided over the meeting with officials from various departments assured that the concerns of the farmers would be taken up with the government. However, the farmers were in no mood to listen and after registering their protest, they staged a walkout from the hall.