Mules to ferry poll materials to 23 stations in Theni district: DEO

04 April 2021 19:55 IST

THENI

A total of 7492 poll staff would be deployed on poll duty across 1561 polling stations in which about 11.25 lakh electorate would cast their votes on April 6, said District Election Officer-cum-Collector H Krishnanunni here on Sunday.

The district, which has four Assembly Constituencies - Bodi, Periakulam, Cumbum and Andipatti, has 23 polling stations situated on the hilly terrain - Bodi (9) and Andipatti (14).

Advertising

Advertising

The District Election Officer, after reviewing the arrangements at a meeting, said that mules would be used to ferry the poll materials to the hill stations including Ooradi, Oothukaadu and Central Station respectively.

All the materials with the polling staff would leave for the respective polling stations from 8 a.m. onwards on Monday. In view of the covid-19 pandemic guidelines, 3122 volunteers and 88 health inspectors would be engaged in checking the body temperature of the electorate visiting the polling stations and providing them with sanitizers and gloves.

From the security point of view, the police have identified 271 polling stations as vulnerable and some among them as critical. Hence, more strength would be deployed and also web cameras will also be there.