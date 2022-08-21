Mudavakurichi waylaying case turns out to be fake; woman, 3 others held

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint of waylaying case appeared to be fake and a discreet police probe resulted in the arrest of a woman and three of her accomplices here on Sunday.

Couple of days ago, a woman lodged a complaint stating that some robbers waylaid her while she was getting back home with her husband on the two-wheeler.

She had stated that when she resisted, the armed gang murdered her husband near Mudavakurichi samathuvapuram and that the gang escaped from the spot after taking her 30 grams of gold jewellery.

When Sernthamaram police registered a case, the statements given by the woman identified as Muthumari, 25, reportedly were contradictory.

After her confession, the police found that she had planned to eliminate her husband Vairavasami, 29, with her accomplices.

A police officer said that Muthumari and Vairavasami were married three years ago and had no children. However, before her marriage, Muthumari had a relationship with Isakkimuthu,29. She had frequently been in touch with him over phone to which her husband objected. With the help of her accomplices she eliminated Vairavasami and lied to the police that some unidentified members had committed the heinous crime, the officer added.

Based on her confession, the police arrested Isakkimuthu, Kaliraj, 25, and Angaraj, 24,. Further investigation was on.