Mudavakurichi waylaying case turns out to be fake; woman, 3 others held

She had hatched a plan and eliminated her husband, say police

L Srikrishna TENKASI
August 21, 2022 20:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint of waylaying case appeared to be fake and a discreet police probe resulted in the arrest of a woman and three of her accomplices here on Sunday.

Couple of days ago, a woman lodged a complaint stating that some robbers waylaid her while she was getting back home with her husband on the two-wheeler.

She had stated that when she resisted, the armed gang murdered her husband near Mudavakurichi samathuvapuram and that the gang escaped from the spot after taking her 30 grams of gold jewellery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sernthamaram police registered a case, the statements given by the woman identified as Muthumari, 25, reportedly were contradictory.

After her confession, the police found that she had planned to eliminate her husband Vairavasami, 29, with her accomplices.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A police officer said that Muthumari and Vairavasami were married three years ago and had no children. However, before her marriage, Muthumari had a relationship with Isakkimuthu,29. She had frequently been in touch with him over phone to which her husband objected. With the help of her accomplices she eliminated Vairavasami and lied to the police that some unidentified members had committed the heinous crime, the officer added.

Based on her confession, the police arrested Isakkimuthu, Kaliraj, 25, and Angaraj, 24,. Further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app