MSU submits ₹10.20-crore proposal to augment research facilities

30 October 2020 18:21 IST

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has submitted a proposal for ₹10.20 crore to the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under its Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) programme to fine-tune and augment existing research facilities.

Under the PURSE Program, DST intends to provide support to performing universities across the country essentially for research man-power cost, augmentation of equipment and computational facilities, research consumables, organization of scientific conferences / workshops, travel and maintenance of the facilities. Hence, the MSU has submitted the ₹10.20 crore-worth proposal to take its research activities to the next level, K. Pitchumani, Vice-Chancellor, MSU, informed in the 51st Standing Committee on Academic Affairs (SCAA) meet held here on Thursday in which good number of the members participated remotely.

Since, the MSU is pursuing research activities in the fields of biotechnology, geo technology, marine biology, information technology, the Central assistance, if sanctioned, will catalyse the researches in a big way.

The Vice-Chancellor informed that 147 teachers of MSU and 262 teachers of the affiliated colleges underwent a week-long training on online teaching, which was offered by the Department of Science and Technology. Since the pandemic situation had forced the teachers to rely on the online platform for conducting classes, the training module designed by the DST was very much helpful for the teachers, he said.

Dr. Pitchumani said the Department of Information and Broadcasting had given its nod for starting the production of content for ‘Gyanvani Educational Service’ through the Department of Communication of MSU. “Infrastructure required for this ambitious project is being created on an outlay of ₹20 lakh,” he said.

He lauded the teachers for having successfully conducted the online semester examination and timely completion of the valuation of answer scripts and informed that work on the Central Instrumentation Facility would commence on the MSU premises shortly.

The SCAA meeting gave its nod for additional diploma courses to be offered by the MSU and the affiliated colleges. Moreover, the Bachelor of Arts programmes being offered by MSU would have a separate papers for ‘Professional English’ in the first two semesters.

“These programmes will equip the students with employable skills and transform them into entrepreneurs,” Dr. Pitchumani said.