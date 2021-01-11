MP inspects progress of Smart City projects

11 January 2021 20:23 IST

Su. Venkatesan checks whether they are on schedule and executed as per plan

The Smart City Advisory Forum (SCAF) of Madurai Corporation would be set up by the end of January, said Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons after inspecting the progress of several smart city projects in the city, he said, “The civic body was instructed during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting to set up SCAF under the smart cities mission within the next one month. However, it has not been set up yet. I have written to the Collector regarding this and the SCAF is likely to be set up by January-end.,”

The MP, along with City Engineer S. Arasu, inspected Thirumalai Nayak Palace, Vilakkuthoon, Pathuthoon lane, Heritage Plaza constructed on erstwhile Jhansi Rani Park, Masi streets and Chithirai streets. The inspection was undertaken to ascertain whether the smart city projects were on schedule and executed as per plan. Till date, only one out of 14 smart city projects had been completed in the city, he said.

He said the smart city projects caused air and dust pollution in the city, causing severe inconvenience to the residents.

To a query on Periyar bus stand project, Mr. Arasu said it would start functioning by March.

Speaking to The Hindu, the MP said several suggestions were offered to Corporation officials regarding execution of the projects. “The park constructed on Thirumalai Nayak Palace complex must come under the purview of Archaeological department as it is highly probable that visitors could desecrate the monument,” he said. Similarly, at Vilakkuthoon, construction of a six-feet guard around the lamppost was suggested to protect it from vandals.

Mr. Venkatesan said storm water drains were inadequate on Masi streets. “The officials were instructed to provide additional holes to drain water from the streets,” he said. The officials were also instructed to repair and reopen dysfunctional toilets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. “I have also asked for a detailed report about street lights erected on the Masi and Chithirai streets under the Smart Cities Mission,” he added.