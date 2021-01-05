Mother, son assaulted by armed gang in Pudur

Madurai

05 January 2021 16:13 IST

A woman, A. Elizabeth Rani (55) and her son, A. Anand (29) were allegedly attacked by an armed gang in Pudur on Monday night.

The police said that the mother and son, who run a shop at the Pudur market, were returning home on a two-wheeler at around 9 p.m. when they were waylaid by a three-member gang. The gang attacked them with a knife and fled the scene. The two were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital

The police said that Anand’s wife had had a relationship with one V. Arunmozhi of Kalmedu. In May, she had eloped with him but subsequently returned to her husband in September. Police suspect that Arunmozhi, had attempted to murder Anand.

The Pudur police have booked him and two others for attempt to murder.