More government school students apply for NEET

30 July 2021 21:07 IST

Madurai

There is an increase in the number of government school students from Madurai who have applied for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for this year. This rise in more number of students applying for the examinations is attributed to the introduction of 7.5% horizontal reservation in medical colleges for NEET-qualified government school students.

S. Vennila Devi, district coordinator of government-sponsored NEET programme, said that more than 470 government and aided school students from Madurai district have applied for NEET, which is scheduled for September 12.

Last year, only 286 government and aided school students from Madurai district applied for NEET.

"Last year, 14 students from Madurai district were able to get into government medical and dental colleges through the reservation. This has encouraged more government school students to apply for the examinations this year," said Ms. Vennila Devi.

A large section of questions from last year's NEET exams were from the State board syllabus. This has also motivated many government school students to apply for the examinations.

Also, the State Education department has provided higher quality reading material this year, said Ms. Vennila Devi.

She said that apart from the E-box programme,the teachers of Madurai district have started WhatsApp groups to conduct additional number of tests and special lectures for the students.

"We are hopeful that more number of government school students from Madurai will get seats in government colleges through merit this year," said Ms. Vennila Devi.