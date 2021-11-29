Monitoring officer inspects Anaikuttam dam

Virudhunagar

29 November 2021 20:53 IST

Northeast monsoon monitoring officer for Virudhunagar district, C. Kamaraj, on Monday inspected the Anaikuttam dam here.

Along with Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, Mr. Kamaraj, who is Director of Backward Classes Welfare Department, discussed the water storage, inflow, stability of the sluices and supply channel.

Mr. Kamaraj said that all dams, tanks and other waterbodies were under close watch and their stability are being ensured during the monsoon season so that any surplus inflow is released without causing any trouble to the people.

He advised the officials to use sand bags at the Anaikuttam dam as a precautionary measure.

The dam that has remained with no water, has got water to the depth of 4.5 metres with 22 mcft of storage after the recent heavy rain experienced in its catchment areas.

Among other dams, Periyar has 9.61 metres depth of water (14.50 metres), Kovilar 9.1 metres (13 metres), Sasthakoil 8.8 metres (10 metre, Vembakottai 3.88 metres (7 metres) Golwarpatti 3.2 metres (5.50 metres).

The district administration has taken all precautionary steps to face the northeast monsoon, he said.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Executive Engineer, PWD, Raja, and Sivakasi Tahsildar Rajkumar were among those present.