Minor fire at Azhagarkoil

A minor fire broke out in a storeroom near Sundararajaperumal Temple at Azhgarkoil on the night of October 1, 2022.

Deputy Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments M. Ramasamy said that the fire broke out in the storeroom near Ramanujar Koodam on South Aadi Street at around 7.45 p.m. Some pictures and furniture kept there were destroyed. Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the flames after a struggle for nearly an hour.

No one was injured in the accident. Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected the spot.