Ministers Sekar Babu, Moorthy preside over consecration ceremony at Rakkayi Amman Temple in Madurai

December 11, 2022 01:04 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The temple which is the sub-temple of Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil, was renovated at a cost of around ₹25 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department P.K. Sekar Babu (seated second right) and Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy (seated first right) participate in the consecration ceremony of Rakkayi Amman Temple in Madurai district on December 11, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy presided over the grand ‘Kudamuzhakku Vizha’ (consecration) of Rakkayi Amman Temple on Thirumaliruncholai hills near Madurai on Sunday.

The temple which is the sub-temple of Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil, was renovated at a cost of around ₹25 lakh. It was a part of the announcement made by the Minister at the Assembly for the year 2022-23, in which 1,000 temples would be renovated at a cost of ₹500 crore.

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu (second right) inaugurates the works of installing silver plates weighing 250 kg on wooden doors at the Solaimalai Murugan Temple, in Madurai district on December 11, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 30,000 devotees participated in the auspicious ceremony, said Deputy Commissioner M. Ramasamy.

The HR&CE Minister also inaugurated the works of installing silver plates weighing 250 kg on wooden doors at a total cost of ₹2 crore for the shrines of Lords Vithaga Vinayaka, Murugan and Vel in the Solaimalai Murugan Temple, popularly called ‘Palamudircholai,’ sixth abode of Lord Muruga.

HR&CE Additional Commissioner R. Kannan, and other officials were present.

