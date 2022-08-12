Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan distributes welfare aid at beneficiaries homes

R. Jayashree MADURAI
August 12, 2022 21:57 IST

Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan distributing welfare aid to a beneficiary at her home in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Madurai Central MLA and Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan went an extra mile to distribute welfare aid to differently abled at their doorsteps here on Friday.

The Minister visited nine homes and gave away five smartphones and four hearing aids to differently abled people including visually and hearing impaired in wards 22, 57 and 58.

The beneficiaries had submitted petitions seeking these welfare aid in the differently abled camps which were held as a special initiative taken by the Minister.

M. Vijaya, wife of a hearing impaired person residing at Arapalayam, said that it was a great honour to receive the welfare aid from the Minister himself. “He spent time with us, spoke to our grandchildren and wished us the best. It was such a warm gesture,” she added.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran and others were present.

