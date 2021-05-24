Mini COVID care centres are on the way

Madurai

24 May 2021 21:38 IST

Steps are afoot to start Mini Covid Care Centres with a minimum of five beds in each unit in villages, said District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 B. Chandra Mohan.

Addressing members of COVID-19 Task Force, he said that residents of rural areas must be sensitised about vaccination. It must also be ensured that all those who were under home isolation had pulse oximeter at home, he said.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said oxygen supplied to private hospitals must be increased. The infection was on the rise in rural areas.

Health workers, along with anganwadi workers, had been instructed to undertake door-to-door screening in Sholavandan and Madurai East blocks to identify patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Student-volunteers of Madurai Kamaraj University can be engaged in creating awareness of COVID-19 among residents.

Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan said that COVID-19 vaccination coverage must be increased in the district. He urged people to stay indoors during the intensified lockdown period.