Mini buses must ply only on permitted routes: HC

Madurai

05 August 2021 20:54 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Kanniyakumari District Mini Bus Owners Association to ask its members to strictly follow rules pertaining to operating their vehicles only on permitted routes. In the event of any violation, the authorities could take action against them, the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Association secretary P. David Raj. He complained that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) officials were interfering in the operation of mini buses. He said that there were 35 mini bus operators in the association, with 160 vehicles, plying in the Marthandam region. TNSTC officials were disrupting the operation of mini buses under the guise of inspection.

Advertising

Advertising

Even if the mini bus owners were indulging in illegality, the TNSTC officials could only complain to the Collector who had to take appropriate action. He sought direction to the authorities to stop interfering in mini bus operations.

The State submitted that operation of mini buses were checked periodically. There were several route violations committed by the operators. In 2018-2019, more than 200 check reports were issued to the operators.

The TNSTC submitted that the mini bus operators, instead of operating their buses on permitted routes, were deliberately operating them in routes that were exclusively permitted for the TNSTC. This caused heavy loss to the Corporation.

Taking note of the submission, Justice J. Nisha Banu observed that the association had a right to operate the buses only on permitted routes as per the conditions laid. In case the buses were operated on routes other than the permitted route, action can be taken.

The TNSTC can bring the violations to the notice of the Transport Department and the police officials who shall take appropriate action based on the complaints. The association should ask its members to strictly follow the rules, the judge said.