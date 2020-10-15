Mexican convict appeals against life sentence

15 October 2020 22:09 IST

MADURAI

Mexican national Martin Manrique Mansoor, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and compatriot Cecile Denise Acosta by the Mahila Court here in September, has preferred an appeal against the order before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

In his appeal, Mansoor complained that there was no fair investigation in the case. Hearing his appeal on Thursday, a Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli ordered notice to the State.

It was said that the couple had quarrelled over the custody of their five-year-old daughter that led to the woman’s murder in 2012. At that time, Mansoor was pursuing research in Mathematics at Kalasalingam University in Virudhunagar district and Acosta was learning Mohiniyattom at Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University for Art and Culture, Thrissur.

He stuffed the partially burnt body in a travel bag and dumped it near Austinpatti. A special team was formed to solve the case.