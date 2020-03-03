Member nominated

03 March 2020 20:39 IST

Madurai

Senior President of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu has been nominated as member of project guidance-cum-review committee of Common Research and Technological Development Hub (CRTDH).

A statement from the chamber said that Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chennai Centre supported by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) functioning under the Ministry of Science & Technology, was establishing a CRTDH on CSIR-CSIO Campus in Taramani, Chennai at a cost of ₹ 8.56 crore.

CRTDH Centre will provide technical support, infrastructure and equipment testing facility to the renewable energy and electronic MSMEs for carrying out quality research for translating innovative ideas into marketable products.

The main objective of the project is to bridge the gap between industry, academia and research institution and to provide skills development at all levels, the statement said.