Construction of medical college building nearing completion

Ramanathapuram

30 September 2021 19:06 IST

Construction of Government Ramanathapuram Medical College and Hospital buildings was in advanced stage, said Dean M. Alli.

“Ninety % of the college building works have been completed and the remaining works are expected to be completed by December,” she said.

The buildings include six-storey faculty block, auditorium, administrative block (two storeys), separate hostel buildings (five storeys) for men and women.

She said the basic facilities like laboratories for anatomy, physiology and biochemistry meant for the first year MBBS course were almost ready.

“Admission can begin in the current academic year. The other facilities will be ready in the next few months,” she said.

Stating that the National Medical Commission had approved 100 MBBS seats this year, she said the Directorate of Medical Education would seek a second inspection by the Commission to assess the facilities available in the hospital and college so that the number of seats could be increased to 150.

The medical college hospital which has 800 beds was creating additional building to accommodate another 700 beds. Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative ward would come up in the new building.

The hospital had 165 faculty members and 275 staff nurses, she added.