Medical college gets 150 MBBS seats

28 September 2021 22:19 IST

National Medical Commission has approved 150 seats for MBBS course in the new Government Medical College Hospital here. This comes after inspection by its members the infrastructure available at the under-construction medical college premises and the facilities available at the medical college hospital.

“It is a matter of pride for the district that we have got additional seats,” Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said. It is recognition for the well-established medical college hospital, he said.

Dean of Virudhunagar Government Medical College J. Sangumani said the hospital had around 700 beds with all facilities to cater to around 1,000 inpatients.

“The hospital takes care of eight deliveries a day. Our doctors perform around 10 to 12 surgeries every week,” he said.

Stating that the college had 140 faculty members in 22 departments, he said the construction of college building was at an advanced state.

“We have completed almost 95% of the works and furniture have arrived for the college,” he added.

The college premises will have a six-storey faculty block, an auditorium, two-storey administrative block, cafeteria, bank and post office and a gymnasium. Separate hostels and residential quarters for the faculty are coming up on 25 acres of land on the Collectorate premises.