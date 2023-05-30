ADVERTISEMENT

Masked gang robs jewellery showroom owner of ₹1.5 crore on Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari National Highway

May 30, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The robbers reportedly smashed the windscreens of the car in a bid to rob the cash the jewellery showroom owner was carrying

The Hindu Bureau

The Nanguneri and Moontradaippu police immediately rushed to the spot and got information from the victim about the robbery. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Police are on the lookout for a masked gang that reportedly robbed a jewellery showroom owner of ₹1.5 crore in cash as he was going to Thiruvananthapuram to purchase jewels on May 30.

Police said the jewellery showroom owner Ishanth, 40, of Tirunelveli Town, was going in his car to purchase gold ornaments from his supplier in Neyyaatrinkara near Thiruvananthapuram. Two cars, which were reportedly following the car of Mr. Ishanth, intercepted his vehicle at Moontradaippu rail over bridge on Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari National Highway and the unidentified persons, who had masked their faces, attacked the car.

When they, after smashing the windscreens, tried to open the car of Mr. Ishanth in a bid to rob the cash he was carrying, the driver of an omni bus, that arrived at the spot and its passengers alighted in a bid to save the victim.

However, the robbers took control of Mr. Ishanth’s car and escaped with the cash. After reaching Nedunkulam village, they switched to their own car.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the villagers informed the Nanguneri police, Mr. Ishanth alerted his family members about the robbery. The Nanguneri and Moontradaippu police immediately rushed to the spot and got information from the victim about the robbery.

“Since he is giving contradictory information about the incident and about the quantum of cash reportedly robbed, we cannot conclude immediately that it was a case of robbery... Anyway, we are investigating,” said the police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US