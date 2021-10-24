Marudhu brothers remembered in Sivaganga

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan garlanded the statues of Marudhu brothers at their memorial at Tirupattur in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

SIVAGANGA

24 October 2021 19:06 IST

The Marudhu brothers had defied the British rule, and were captured after a long-drawn war and hanged.

A large number of people offered tributes to Marudhu brothers on the occasion of the 220th memorial day of the freedom fighters on Sunday.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madusudan Reddy presided over the ceremony held at Marudhu brothers memorial at Tirupathur in the district. Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan garlanded their statues in the presence of Manamadurai MLA A. Tamilarasi and others. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations had organised the function.

Functionaries and cadres of various political outfits also visited the memorial and garlanded the statues of Periamarudhu and Chinnamarudhu.

The public also paid homage to the memorial pillar situated near Tirupathur bus stand.

A large posse of police were deployed in the district. Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar supervised the bandobust arrangements.

In Madurai, the statues of Marudhu brothers installed near Sri Mariamman Teppakulam were garlanded by functionaries of various political parties.