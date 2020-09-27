Coronavirus | 82 patients test positive in Madurai

MADURAI

27 September 2020 20:22 IST

With one more death, the toll moves to 386.

There were 82 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Sunday. The number of cases till date has risen to 16,359.

As many as 54 people were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, taking the number of patients discharged till date to 15,235. One person succumbed to COVID-19, moving the death toll to 386. The total number of active cases is 738.

In Theni district, 76 people tested positive for COVID-19 and five people were discharged on Sunday. The total number of positive cases and discharges are 14,686 and 13,963 respectively as on date. As one person succumbed to the disease, the death toll is 177. The number of active cases is 546.

Dindigul saw 39 people testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total cases to 8,742. As many as 119 people were discharged, taking the number of discharged patients to 8,104. The death toll rose to 159 as two people succumbed to the virus. The number of active cases stands at 479.

Ramanathapuram recorded 11 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 5,478. Twenty-seven patients were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 154.

In Sivaganga, there were 30 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 5,070. There was one death, moving the toll to 120. Fifty-nine persons were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 268.