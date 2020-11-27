Man wanted for murdering father

Tenkasi

27 November 2020 21:27 IST

The Kadayam police have registered case against a man for allegedly murdering his father on Friday evening.

The police said K. Thangaraj, 66, of Kadayam, who had four children from his first marriage had married another woman. While apportioning his property, Thangaraj registered 25 acres in the name of his second wife and gave only 15 acres to his first wife that led to enmity between both the families. Since the first wife and his sons had to reach their portion via the land given to the second wife, the enmity worsened.

Advertising

Advertising

Against this backdrop, one of his sons born to the first wife died last week and Thangaraj reportedly did not attend the funeral.

When Thirukkumaran, 42, son from his first wife, took paddy straw from the land belonging to his second wife on Friday evening, Thangaraj opposed it. This led to a heated argument between the old man and his son. As Thangaraj vehemently stopped Thirukkumaran, the latter allegedly hacked his father killing him.

The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Kadayam police have registered a case against Thirukkumaran and are on the lookout for him.