Man murders wife following domestic quarrel in Kovilpatti

January 04, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Kovilpatti East police are on the lookout for a financier who allegedly murdered his wife.

Police said that financier Innacimuthu alias Mahesh, 56, of Keezha Pandavarmangalam near here had a heated argument with his wife Marudhammal, 54, at his home on Wednesday night. When Marudhammal informed her brother Chinna Marudhu about it, he told her that he would come and settle the dispute.

When he came to her house on Thursday morning, he found that his sister had been murdered. An irate Marudhu argued with Mahesh who allegedly hacked the former and escaped. With cut injuries, Chinna Marudhu has been admitted to hospital.

CONNECT WITH US