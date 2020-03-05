Man murdered by kin on wedding eve

TIRUNELVELI

05 March 2020 19:19 IST

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man was found murdered on the eve of his wedding at his house near Sivagiri in the district on Thursday.

M. Muniyappan, 27, an earthmover driver and resident of Thenmalai Indra Colony, was all set to marry a girl from Kunnoor in Virudhunagar district on Friday (March 6). His relatives arrived at his home on Wednesday. After dinner, he went to sleep in a room, while his mother, Paranjothi, slept in an adjoining one.

On Thursday morning, she found her son lying in a pool of blood with his throat slashed. Hearing her screams, the relatives rushed into the room. Sivagiri police came to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

During investigation, they found bloodstains in the house of Muniyappan’s brother-in-law, Veera Sangilimurugan, and picked him up for interrogation.

Grilled, Veera Sangilimurugan told them that he was not taken to Kunnoor along with other relatives for Muniyappan’s engagement as he was under the influence of alcohol. Agitated by this, he had a heated argument with Muniyappan and others upon their return from the betrothal ceremony.

On Wednesday, he created a ruckus again after consuming liquor in the evening. He was beaten up by Muniyappan and forced to leave the house. Infuriated, he came to Muniyappan’s house in the small hours of Thursday and slit his throat. Then he returned to his house in the same area and slept until the murder came to light in the morning.

Sivagiri police arrested Veera Sangilimurugan and registered a case.