Man moves Madras High Court alleging medical negligence resulted in wrist disarticulation of his daughter

The 3-year-old had been admitted to Kovilpatti GH with fever

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 25, 2022 19:39 IST

A man from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court alleging that medical negligence resulted in wrist disarticulation of his three-year-old daughter.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan ordered notice to the authorities concerned and sought response to the petition filed by G. Mariappan, who sought appropriate action against those responsible for the medical negligence. The petitioner also sought a compensation of ₹15 lakh.

The petitioner said after his daughter fell sick, she was taken to Kovilpatti Government District Headquarters Hospital in 2021. She was treated for fever and intravenous cannulation was administered to her.

Mr. Mariappan complained that the procedure was not carried out properly and his daughter complained of severe pain in her right hand. Subsequently, there was swelling and discolouration. He said the hospital authorities handled the issue in a lethargic manner.

With no progress in the treatment, the child was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where the doctors said the swelling and the discolouration had spread to the entire arm. They told him that in order to prevent further damage, wrist disarticulation had to be performed, he said.

The petitioner said the doctors and nurses at the Kovilpatti hospital did not take proper precautionary measures in treating his daughter.

