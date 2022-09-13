Man kills wife, attempts to end life

Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI
September 13, 2022 20:54 IST

After murdering his wife, a 65-year-old man from Sivakasi attempted to end his life at Uvari in the district on Tuesday.

 Police said Antony Pitchai, who came to Uvari on Tuesday evening to offer prayers at the church near the beach, slit the throat of his wife Jayalakshmi, 60, as they waited for the bus. After Jayalakshmi died on the spot, he slit his throat. In his dying declaration, he attributed the torture of their daughter-in-law as the reason behind taking the extreme step. He was rushed to hospital.  Uvari police have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by calling the State helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

