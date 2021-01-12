Man held for marrying minor girl

12 January 2021 22:13 IST

Madurai A 30-year-old man, G. Prabhakaran, of Alankottaram in Sholavandan, was arrested for marrying and impregnating a minor girl.

The police said that M. Krishnaveni, working in the Social Welfare Department, had found that Prabhakaran had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl from Nilakottai in Dindigul district without her parents’ knowledge.

After marrying her in a local temple, he had physical relationship with her leading to the minor girl getting pregnant.

The girl was handed over to Child Welfare Committee after a complaint was lodged with Sholavandan police. The accused was arrested for marrying a minor girl and also under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Boy drowns in Vaigai

Madurai

A 14-year-old boy, N. Guna Suryahasan, of Mehaboobpalayam died after drowning in the Vaigai river near Mela Anna Thoppu. The police said that the boy had gone to the river for bathing and drowned near Raja Mill Road bridge on Sunday. Karimedu police have registered a case.

Jobless youth held for snatching gold chain

Madurai

A jobless youth, M. Jagadeesan (24), who set his eyes on robbery to make quick money, was caught by alert villagers even as he tried to escape after snatching a gold chain from a local woman in Sakkimangalam on Monday.

The police said that the accused, who was working as a lab-technician, had lost his job. Being a drunkard, he decided to rob a woman, S. Anguthai (40) in the same locality.

After making sure that the woman was alone at the cowshed in her house, he sprayed chilli powder on her face and yanked her over three sovereign gold chain and took to heels at around 11 a.m.

As the woman and her daughter raised an alarm, neighbours gave him a hot chase and caught him.

Silaiman police have arrested him.